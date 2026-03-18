INR crashes to new record low beyond 92.60 mark; Positive equities fail to cap losses

The Indian rupee crashed to fresh lifetime lows on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger greenback and sustained FII outflows. The rupee slumped 27 paise to close at a record low of 92.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday. Elevated crude oil prices in global markets amid intensifying conflict in West Asia further dampened sentiments. Indian shares ended higher for a third consecutive session but failed to cap losses in the counter. The Sensex rose 633 points to close at 76,704 and the Nifty gaining 197 points to settle at 23,778. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.42 against the greenback and traded in the range of 92.41-92.48 for most of the session before losing ground at the fag end to close at its record low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News