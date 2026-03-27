The Indian rupee is seen deepening losses in opening trades on Friday tracking dollar strength and dented sentiments amid ongoing Middle East turmoil. INR opened at Rs 94.18 per dollar and fell to a low of 94.30 before recovering some ground to 94.26 so far during the day. On Wednesday, rupee slumped 24 paise to close around record low of 93.99 against the US dollar as heavy FII outflows and ongoing tensions in West Asia kept investors on the edge. Forex and equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami. Even a drop in global crude oil prices could not provide any respite to the local unit. Indian equities are also lower amid uncertainty on developments on war front, weighing on the local unit.

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