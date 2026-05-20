The Indian rupee is seen in deep distress as the counter is moving towards breaking yet another key historic mark in opening trades on Wednesday. INR opened at Rs 96.89 per dollar and hit a low of 96.95 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee slipped to a record low of 96.60 against the US dollar before settling at 96.52, weighed down by soaring crude oil prices, persistent foreign capital outflows, and a resilient dollar buoyed by global risk-aversion. The rupee is turning to be Asia's worst-performing currency in 2026. The currency has depreciated 1.5 per cent this month and more than 7 per cent so far this year. Rupee remains vulnerable to rising crude oil prices and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the Indian equity benchmarks surrendered their early morning gains in a highly volatile trading session to settle marginally lower due to late profit-booking. The BSE Sensex declined 114.19 points (0.15%) to close at 75,200.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 31.95 points (0.14%) to finish at 23,618.00.

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