The Indian rupee slipped back against the dollar in opening trades on Thursday as dollar index renewed gains and crude oil prices took flight. The dollar index traded around 100 on Thursday, lingering near its highest levels in two months amid fresh US attacks over Iran and as US consumer inflation accelerated in May to its fastest pace in more than three years due to soaring energy costs. INR opened at Rs 95.55 per dollar and slipped further to a low of 95.64 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee was largely flat and settled almost unchanged at Rs 95.25 per dollar. Rupee pared its initial losses as crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels. Local equities are likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday as concerns mounted about a re-escalation of the Middle East conflict and a stronger U.S. inflation print reinforced expectations that borrowing costs would remain higher for longer. On Wednesday, Indian shares gave up early gains to end little changed as investors weighed rising U.S.-Iran tensions and awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the day for fresh insights into market expectations for future interest rates in the face of rising energy-driven inflation risks. The BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,983.18, up by 64.42 points (0.09%), while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 23,214.95, slipping by 27.15 points (-0.12%).

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