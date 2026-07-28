The Indian rupee extended its upward momentum in opening trades on Tuesday to around two and half week highs, driven by lower crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions. Slightly weak US dollar index and positive opening to domestic equity market further kept the Indian currency supported. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.75 and gained further to trade at 95.63 against the greenback, up 35 paise from its previous closing level of 95.99. Sensex and Nifty turned positive, snapping a five-session losing streak driven by falling crude oil prices, easing US-Iran tensions, and broad-based buying. The BSE Sensex gained 145.31 points (0.19%) to reach 76,981.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 23.95 points (0.10%) to trade at 24,019.90.

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