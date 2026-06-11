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The Indian rupee stayed under pressure today. Indian rupee lost 52 paise at 95.77 per US dollar. US dollar index is holding steady today after a drop in the last session as markets accessed the inflationary trends in the US and war related stress kept overall mood volatile. Local stock markets ended with minor losses today amid cautious investor sentiment, as market participants monitored developments in West Asia. Trading remained volatile due to the weekly expiry of Sensex futures and options contracts. The Nifty is largely consolidating around two-month low. On NSE, USD/INR futures added 0.38% at 96.05.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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