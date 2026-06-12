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The Indian rupee gathered momentum in opening trades on Friday as oil prices slumped sharply on improving optimism of a possible peace deal between US and Iran. Rupee opened at Rs 95.40 per dollar and hit a high of 95.18 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter settled at Rs 95.85. Loal equities are also seen opening on a strong footing after Wall Street's three major indexes posted their biggest daily gains since April 8 overnight on hopes for a Midde East peace deal. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed an agreement to end the war with Iran had been reached and would be signed shortly, possibly in Europe this weekend with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf. NIFTY 50 is trading at 23,368.55, up by 206.95 points (+0.89%) while BSE SENSEX is trading at 74,639.93, up by 807.38 points (+1.09%).

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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