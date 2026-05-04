Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gives up 95 per US dollar mark to test record low
The Indian Rupee faltered on Monday after recent spate of declines that weighed the currency down by persistent importer hedging demand. The INR lost 40 paise to close at 95.24 per dollar and hit record lows of 95.25. Oil prices raced higher after falling in Asian trades and WTI Crude oil is currently up 3% at $104.63 per barrel. The US dollar index is up marginally at 98.20 mark. INR weakened following this even as the local equites gained modestly. The frontline equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Monday as investor sentiment was supported by developments in key state election results, particularly West Bengal. Gains were initially strong but pared as caution persisted amid elevated Brent crude prices and ongoing tensions in West Asia. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.46% to 77,269.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 24,119.30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea ends higher after govt trims AGR dues to Rs 64,046 cr

CARE Ratings in collaboration with NSE launches PaRRVA platform

Onemi Technology Solutions (Kissht) IPO subscribed 60%

Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 32.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 04 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story