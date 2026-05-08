Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gives up yesterday's gains as local stocks slip
Indian Rupee is back to losing ways amid weak local equities today. The INR pared initial losses and settled on a positive note in last session, adding around 20 as Brent crude and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels. However, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows and safe-haven dollar demand from importers capped sharp gains for the rupee. INR slipped in early trades today as global geopolitical scenario remains tense and crude oil prices edged up from two-week lows. INR currently quotes at 94.43, down 21 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 94.83, up 0.20% on the day amid sideways trading. The local equity benchmark NIFTY50 is down around half a percent.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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