The Indian rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 95.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, holding above the 96-mark, on improved global risk sentiment and possible intervention by the Reserve Bank. Gains in the rupee were capped by US dollar demand from local importers, high crude prices and a stronger greenback driven by hawkish Federal Reserve signals. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.92 against the American currency. During the day, the local unit slipped to an intraday low of 95.94, but recovered lost ground to close at 95.80 (provisional), a 19 paise rise from its previous close. Indian shares fluctuated before finishing modestly higher on Friday, as a sell-off in government debt eased and oil prices retreated from recent highs following reports that Iran has submitted a proposal to the United States to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. The BSE Sensex closed at 73,895.74 (up 315.20 points or 0.43%) and the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 23,140.50 (up 77.40 points or 0.34%).

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