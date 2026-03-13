The Indian rupee is likely to be seen pressured around record low levels in opening trades on Friday as dollar stays firmly above 99.50 mark. INR opened at 99.33 per dollar and recovered marginally to 99.28 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered from record low levels and settled at 92.25 against the US dollar as global crude oil prices stayed on an upward trajectory amid the raging war in West Asia. A stronger greenback and volatility in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, which was already on a weak footing in early trade due to heavy foreign fund outflows. Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as the prospect of a quick end to the war in West Asia thinned and trade tensions resurfaced. At close, the Sensex declined 829.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 76,034.42, taking its two-day decline to 2,171.56 points. While the Nifty slipped 227.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 23,639.15, it slipped 2.56% in two sessions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News