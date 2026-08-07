The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range and depreciated 6 paise to 95.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a firmer dollar and a rise in US treasury yields. The dollar index held firm around 99.95 on Friday after rebounding in the previous session, as investors cautiously awaited the closely watched July jobs report for fresh signals on labor market strength and the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Besides, dollar demand from importers and profit-taking after the rupee's recent appreciation appear to have outweighed the favourable global backdrop. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.27, then touched 95.28 against the American currency, registering a fall of 6 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, local shares traded lower on Friday even as IT stocks surged across the board, helping limit overall losses in the broader market. Rising oil prices kept investors on edge after Iran reportedly struck "hostile targets" in the Strait of Hormuz and said a deal with Oman to manage traffic through the waterway will not fully reopen the vital global trade route. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 235 points, or 0.3 percent, at 78,718 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 13 points to 24,622.

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