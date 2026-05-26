INR loses momentum amid renewed concerns on war front that could trigger oil spike

The Indian rupee lost momentum in opening trades on Tuesday amid uncertainty surrounding West Asia crisis that could once again trigger a flight in oil prices. Rupee regained near two week high amid signs of easing tensions in the war region which led to a sharp slide in crude oil prices and retreat in dollar index. However, caution in equities and foreign flows are keeping sentiments at bay for the local unit. INR opened at Rs 95.43 per dollar and hit a high of 95.33 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 95.26 against the US dollar , registering the third straight session of gain, on optimism that the US and Iran were moving close to a peace deal even though they remained at odds over key issues, including blockades on the Strait of Hormuz. The NIFTY 50 and BSE Sensex indices opened for trading today at 24,004.10 and 76,224.14, respectively. Asian stock markets are trading mixed this morning, amid renewed uncertainty about a potential peace deal to end the Middle East conflict after the US attacked key Iranian missile launch sites in Southern Iran and boats attempting to lay mines, in what Iran said were defensive actions.

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