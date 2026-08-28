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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR losses likely to be capped by easing oil prices and positive equities

INR losses likely to be capped by easing oil prices and positive equities

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Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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The Indian rupee fell 10 paise to 95.55 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed by FII outflows and sustained disruptions in global crude oil supplies. However, a marginally weaker greenback and a fall in global crude oil prices to levels below USD 90/barrel prevented a sharper decline in the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.54 against the greenback before slipping further to 95.55, down 10 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, local equities opened on a positive note on Friday after two straight sessions of losses, supporting gains in the local unit. Underlying sentiment was helped by expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar might open the Strait of Hormuz and reduce supply disruptions from the Middle East war. The BSE SENSEX was up 309.46 points (+0.40%) at 77,243.05 and the NSE NIFTY 50 was up 59.30 points (+0.25%) at 24,150.15.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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