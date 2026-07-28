INR moves higher as oil prices continue to ease; Muted local equities cap gains

The Indian rupee stayed on upward track for the third straight session and ended 11 paise higher at 95.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by lower crude oil prices amid signals of easing West Asia crisis. Sustained outflow of foreign capital amid selling pressure in domestic equity markets, as well as an elevated dollar index ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, capped gains for the local currency. Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Tuesday, even as IT stocks surged as concerns over China's rising semiconductor capabilities coupled with Nvidia's AI infrastructure deals worth more than $750 billion sparked fears of an AI bubble and circular financing. The Indian benchmark indices ended largely flat today, with the NSE Nifty 50 marginally down by 10.60 points (0.04%) to close at 23,985.35, and the BSE Sensex slipping 69.86 points (0.09%) to settle at 76,765.92. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.75 and touched the intraday high of 95.63 before ending the session at 95.88 (provisional) against the greenback, up 11 paise from its previous closing level.

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