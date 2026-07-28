Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR moves higher as oil prices continue to ease; Muted local equities cap gains

INR moves higher as oil prices continue to ease; Muted local equities cap gains

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian rupee stayed on upward track for the third straight session and ended 11 paise higher at 95.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by lower crude oil prices amid signals of easing West Asia crisis. Sustained outflow of foreign capital amid selling pressure in domestic equity markets, as well as an elevated dollar index ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, capped gains for the local currency. Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Tuesday, even as IT stocks surged as concerns over China's rising semiconductor capabilities coupled with Nvidia's AI infrastructure deals worth more than $750 billion sparked fears of an AI bubble and circular financing. The Indian benchmark indices ended largely flat today, with the NSE Nifty 50 marginally down by 10.60 points (0.04%) to close at 23,985.35, and the BSE Sensex slipping 69.86 points (0.09%) to settle at 76,765.92. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.75 and touched the intraday high of 95.63 before ending the session at 95.88 (provisional) against the greenback, up 11 paise from its previous closing level.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Overall tele-density in India stands at 94.31% in June 2026

Total fund mobilization in primary markets spikes 92% on month in June

RBI proposes that all securitisation notes be issued, held and transferred only in demat form

Kharif area down 4.7%

OMDC to get environmental clearance for Odisha-based Belkundi Mine

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story