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INR pares early losses and settles higher near one-week high

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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The Indian rupee pared initial losses and settled for the day higher by 12 paise at 96.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, a near one-week high, amid strong inflows related to the Reserve Bank's initiatives to support foreign exchange liquidity amid global market uncertainties. India attracted USD 20.72 billion in forex inflows under the swap facility since June, providing significant structural support to the country's balance of payments position. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.41 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 96.13 to 96.42 during the day. The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 96.24 (provisional), higher by 12 paise from its previous close. Indian shares however ended slightly lower on Tuesday as oil prices remained elevated despite hopes the U.S. and Iran will resume peace negotiations, limiting gains in the counter. The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on July 21, 2026, with the NSE Nifty 50 closing at 24,187.70 (down 0.21%) and the BSE Sensex settling at 77,470.11 (down 0.31%).

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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