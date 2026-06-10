The Indian rupee was largely flat and settled almost unchanged at Rs 95.43 per dollar, down just 2 paise on Wednesday, amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility and prevent a further slide in the domestic unit. Rupee pared its initial losses as crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels. Indian shares gave up early gains to end little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed rising U.S.-Iran tensions and awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the day for fresh insights into market expectations for future interest rates in the face of rising energy-driven inflation risks. The BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,983.18, up by 64.42 points (0.09%), while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 23,214.95, slipping by 27.15 points (-0.12%).

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