INR plunges to fresh lows on boiling oil prices; DXY above 99.50

The Indian rupee plunged sharply in opening trades on Monday tracking a firm dollar overseas coupled with boiling international crude oil prices. WTI crude oil futures soared above $100 per barrel for the first time in three and half years amid escalating tensions in Middle East showing no signs of abating. Middle Eastern producers cut output as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed due to the Iran war. WTI price hit $115.49 per barrel, the highest since June 2022. INR opened at Rs 92.22 per dollar and hit a new all time low of 92.34 so far during the day as compared to Fridays close at 91.82. Dollar is soaring at three month higher well above 99.50 mark. Negative cues from equities amid sharp sell off by foreign investors is also weighing on the local unit. Indian shares nosedived on Monday morning. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 2,192 points, or 2.8 percent, at 76,726 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slumped 665 points, or 2.7 percent, to 23,782.

