INR rebounds as oil prices retreat from their elevated levels

The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to close at 95.81 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels on improved global risk sentiment amid expectations of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran. The Indian rupee firmed on weak crude oil prices amid hopes of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran. Moreover, positive domestic markets and softening of US Treasury yields also supported the local unit. Indian shares closed Monday's session higher as oil prices extended slide to their lowest levels in more than a week and global bond yields dipped amid hopes that diplomatic efforts could help ease tensions in West Asia. Ahead of a crucial meeting this week between U.S. President Trump and Gulf-state leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump warned Iran that it would fail economically or face its leadership being wiped out if it didn't make a deal. The BSE Sensex surged 564.03 points (0.76%) to end at 74,858.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 67.90 points (0.29%) to finish at 23,414.30. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.86 against the US dollar, then gained some ground and touched 95.72 against the American currency in intraday trade.

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