INR rebounds from two-month low; easing crude oil prices and positive equities support

The Indian rupee rebounded from over two-month low levels, gaining 16 paise to 95.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, buoyed by a buying trend in domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices overseas. The retreat of crude prices below the 104-per-barrel level from a steep rise earlier this week eased pressure on the Indian currency, even as US bond yields fell from record highs after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis point. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.75 and gained slightly to trade at 95.73 against the greenback in early deals, up 16 paise from its previous close. Local shares are seen opening higher on Friday, tracking gains in global markets as a pullback in oil prices and global bond yields helped ease inflation and interest-rate concerns. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty swung between gains and losses before ending on a mixed note Thursday. Today, the BSE Sensex is trading at 74,438.80 (up 0.22%), while the Nifty 50 sits at 23,320.90 (up 0.22%).

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