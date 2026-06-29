The Indian rupee appreciated in opening trades on Monday as a temporary pause in Middle East attacks and upcoming diplomatic talks in Qatar is supporting broader Asian currency markets. However, the rally is unlikely to sustain given broad strength in dollar and rebounding international oil prices. Besides, negative cues from equities are also likely to add pressure on the counter. INR opened at Rs 94.36 per dollar and hit a high of 94.25 so far during the day. On Thursday, the pair ended at 94.45 as Friday was a market holiday on account of Muharram. As of the morning trade on June 29, 2026, the Indian benchmark indices are trading flat, with the NSE Nifty 50 hovering around 24,056.00 and the BSE Sensex trading near 77,100.47.

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