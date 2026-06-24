Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rebounds on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices

INR rebounds on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 94.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices. Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII inflows further supported the local unit. Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday amid easing geopolitical tensions and growing optimism around a potential U.S.-India bilateral trade agreement. Global oil prices fell to their lowest level in four months amid indications that more tankers stranded in the Gulf since the start of the Iran war were beginning to move through the Strait of Hormuz.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRCTC CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain resigns

Bulls roar back as Nifty reclaims 24,000, Sensex soars over 700 points

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.17%

Atmastco bags Rs 57-cr order from L&T MHI Power Boilers

Shilpa Biologicals commissions Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) GMP manufacturing facility

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story