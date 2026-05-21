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INR recovers from historic lows as oil pulls back; RBI announces $5 billion US Dollar/INR swap auction to defend rupee

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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The Indian rupee recovered well in opening trades on Thursday as global investors noted a slight pullback in crude oil prices over the recent comments on a potential final stage of the US-Iran conflict. INR opened at Rs 96.25 per dollar and hit a high of 96.05 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter ended near the next critical level of 96.86, a new historic low. Meanwhile, in a major structural intervention to stabilise domestic financial markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a $5 billion USD/INR buy-sell swap auction. Scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, May 26, the central banks move is specifically engineered to inject durable, long-term Rupee liquidity into the commercial banking system. The Indian Rupee has faced persistent downward pressure, depreciating significantly against the American greenback in recent weeks due to ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainties and shifting foreign capital flows. By deploying this specialised monetary tool, the RBI aims to ease prolonged cash tightness within the banking network while simultaneously fortifying its foreign exchange reserves.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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