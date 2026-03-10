The Indian rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85 (provisional), aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices over hopes of de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Sharp gains in the domestic equity markets, along with a weaker greenback, provided further support to the domestic unit. Indian shares rebounded from recent string of losses on Tuesday amid hopes of an easing of tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict. The Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 percent to settle at 78,205.98. During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 percent to 78,526.25. The Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 percent to end at 24,261.60. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 91.71-92.19 before settling at 91.85 (provisional), up 36 paise from its previous close.

