The Indian rupee recovered from record low levels and settled with a loss of 16 paise at 92.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices stayed on an upward trajectory amid the raging war in West Asia. A stronger greenback and volatility in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, which was already on a weak footing in early trade due to heavy foreign fund outflows. Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as the prospect of a quick end to the war in West Asia thinned and trade tensions resurfaced. At close, the Sensex declined 829.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 76,034.42, taking its two-day decline to 2,171.56 points. While the Nifty slipped 227.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 23,639.15, it slipped 2.56% in two sessions. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.25 but kept slipping to touch its record intra-day low against the greenback at 92.36. However, it recovered some of its lost ground and eventually settled at 92.17 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close.

