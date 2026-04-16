INR recovers on falling oil prices amid hopes of truce in West Asia

The Indian rupee strengthened by 20 paise to settle at 93.10 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, following a decline in global crude oil prices amid hopes of a truce in West Asia. Dollar pull back to seven week low also supported gains in the counter. However, sustained outflow of foreign capital amid increased dollar demand from importers capped the gain in the local currency. Indian stocks turned weak on Thursday as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains. Stocks climbed higher early on in the session amid hopes U.S. and Iran will agree on a peace deal later this week. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.29 and touched an intraday high of 93.16 against the greenback. It also fell to the day's low of 93.35.