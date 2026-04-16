Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers on falling oil prices amid hopes of truce in West Asia

INR recovers on falling oil prices amid hopes of truce in West Asia

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian rupee strengthened by 20 paise to settle at 93.10 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, following a decline in global crude oil prices amid hopes of a truce in West Asia. Dollar pull back to seven week low also supported gains in the counter. However, sustained outflow of foreign capital amid increased dollar demand from importers capped the gain in the local currency. Indian stocks turned weak on Thursday as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains. Stocks climbed higher early on in the session amid hopes U.S. and Iran will agree on a peace deal later this week. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.29 and touched an intraday high of 93.16 against the greenback. It also fell to the day's low of 93.35.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Life Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 498 cr

Benchmarks erase early gains amid volatility; Nifty dips below 24,200

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.53%

L T Foods appoints Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer - India & Far East

Intellect concludes digital transformation for Kuwait's leading FMCG retailer - OnCost

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story