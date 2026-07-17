INR recovers slight momentum in opening trades although gains remain restricted by higher oil prices and firm DXY

The Indian rupee recovered some momentum and gained 14 paise to 96.28 against the US dollar in opening trades on Friday, buoyed by positive sentiments at the domestic equity markets. However, heavy FII outflows and higher global crude oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia prevented further gains in the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the greenback before rising further to 96.28, up 14 paise from its previous close. Yesterday, rupee ended at 96.42 per dollar, near an eight week low. Indian shares opened higher on Friday despite weak cues from global markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 625 points, or 0.8 percent, at 77,812 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 162 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,235. Meanwhile, DXY is aso staying slightly upbeat amid on going tensions in Middle East, weighing on the counter.

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