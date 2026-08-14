The Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 95.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, due to weakness in the greenback against major rivals overseas. Dollar lost momentum after softer than expected inflation data reduced expectation of rate hikes in coming future. In recent days, the rupee stayed under pressure due to foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainties. Muted local equities also weighed on the local unit. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 29.85 points (0.12%) to settle at 24,366.00, while the BSE Sensex shed 70.71 points (0.09%) to close at 78,009.25. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.39 and moved in a tight range of 95.38 to 95.44 against the American currency before ending the session at 95.42 (provisional), up 3 paise from its previous close.

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