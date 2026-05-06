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INR recovers under Rs 95/$ mark as oil plunges; Nifty, Sensex stage a sharp recovery

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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The Indian rupee appreciated 61 paise to close at 94.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as Brent crude prices retreated from elevated levels under USD 100 per barrel after US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible deal with Iran. Market sentiment was boosted after Trump paused "Project Freedom," a US operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Indias BSE Sensex rose 1.2% to close at 77,958.5 on Wednesday, an over two-week high as global market sentiment improved following a drop in crude oil prices after US President Trump claimed progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war. Meanwhile, DXY slipped 97.53, the lowest since February 2026. Over the past 4 weeks, Dollar Index lost 2.22%, and in the last 12 months, it decreased 1.98%.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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