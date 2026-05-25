The Indian rupee regained further ground in opening trades on Monday tracking sharp pullback in international oil prices and weakness in greenback overseas. Improving risk sentiments amid expectation of US and Iran peace deal is waning demand for the safe haven asset. The dollar index is seen trading under 99 mark at 98.98. Washington and Tehran have reportedly signaled progress in talks to end the war, even as US President Donald Trump said he wont rush into an agreement. INR opened at Rs 95.36 per dollar and hit a high of 95.20 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter settled at 95.60. The BSE Sensex is trading at 76,302.90, surging by 887.55 points (1.18%), and the NSE Nifty 50 is at 23,962.35, climbing 243.05 points (1.02%) as of mid-morning. The markets rallied sharply following eased geopolitical tensions and dropping crude oil prices. .

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