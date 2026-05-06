The Indian rupee regained some momentum in opening trades on Wednesday as Brent crude prices retreated from their elevated level after US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible deal with Iran. Oil prices fell to USD 108 per barrel, as signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East offset the lingering supply concerns. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95, then gained some ground and touched an early high of 94.95, registering a gain of 23 paise from its previous low. Yesterday, the counter ended at 95.18. Indian benchmark indices also opened higher with the Sensex rising over 250 points and Nifty 50 comfortably above 24,100, amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.

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