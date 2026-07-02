The Indian rupee appreciated 26 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices. The rupee opened on a positive note as crude oil prices have fallen back to levels seen before the West Asia conflict. Brent crude slipped below $71 a barrel after signs of progress in indirect US-Iran talks eased concerns over India's inflation and import bill. Even global risk sentiment has stabilised compared to the panic witnessed a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, foreign investors poured nearly USD 5.3 billion into Indian bond markets during June, marking the first month of positive inflows after three consecutive months of outflows. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 67 paise to close near a three-week low of 95.23 against the US dollar. The BSE Sensex is trading up roughly 400 points at 77,321.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 has crossed the key psychological hurdle to trade at 24,129.75.

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