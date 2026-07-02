Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen supported by easing crude oil prices

The Indian rupee appreciated 26 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices. The rupee opened on a positive note as crude oil prices have fallen back to levels seen before the West Asia conflict. Brent crude slipped below $71 a barrel after signs of progress in indirect US-Iran talks eased concerns over India's inflation and import bill. Even global risk sentiment has stabilised compared to the panic witnessed a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, foreign investors poured nearly USD 5.3 billion into Indian bond markets during June, marking the first month of positive inflows after three consecutive months of outflows. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 67 paise to close near a three-week low of 95.23 against the US dollar. The BSE Sensex is trading up roughly 400 points at 77,321.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 has crossed the key psychological hurdle to trade at 24,129.75.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capital Small Finance Bank edges higher after deposits rise over 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Volumes soar at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains after Q1 business update; advances rise 27% YoY

Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 351-cr domestic wagon orders

TVS Motor Company records highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story