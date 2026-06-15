The Indian rupee saw impressive gains today as local stocks soared in tune with global cues amid a sharp slide in crude oil prices. WTI Crude tanked to $80 per barrel, testing two-month low on reports that US-Iran peace deal is set to reopen Strait of Hormuz. INR is up 48 paise at 94.45 per US dollar, hitting its best level in five-weeks. A firm trend in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency also supported the rupee during the day. Dollar index is currently hovering at 99.24, down 0.26% on the day and testing one and half week low. The key equity barometers ended with significant gains of around 1% on Monday, mirroring global markets after US-Iran signed peace deal.

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