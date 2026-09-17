INR settles almost flat; Outflows of foreign funds and global trade uncertainties keep rupee under pressure

The Indian rupee, which slipped below the 96 level in intraday trade, ended Thursday's session with a loss of just 3 paise at 95.94 (provisional) against the US dollar, paring initial losses. The rupee ended almost flat amid a slight fall in the dollar index and crude oil prices, which supported investor sentiment despite global geopolitical volatility. The local currency, however, stayed under pressure due to outflows of foreign funds and global trade uncertainties after the House of Representatives cleared a law authorising President Donald Trump to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on India and other countries importing Russian oil. Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Thursday before ending on a mixed note. A cautious undertone prevailed after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years and signaled more increases to curb persistent inflation. The NSE Nifty 50 managed to sustain its gains to finish at 23,270.60, up 53.00 points (0.23%). Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex experienced marginal pressure to end flat at 74,314.59, down 21.86 points (0.03%).

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