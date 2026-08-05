INR settles higher amid sustained decline in oil prices, RBI keeps rates steady

The Indian rupee gained 13 paise to settle at 95.15 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the key policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row in FY27 amid the West Asia crisis. Investor sentiments were supported by an overnight decline in crude oil prices and a weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. Moreover, a decline in US treasury yields also supported the rupee. Local shares ended a choppy session flat to slightly lower on Wednesday even as a sharp fall in oil prices helped ease concerns around inflation and interest rates. Brent crude futures held steady around $80 per barrel today after Yemen's Houthi forces announced a new ship attack in the Red Sea. However, prices were down more than 9 percent so far this week amid rising optimism over a potential interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The BSE Sensex closed at 78,581.00 (up 152.05 points or 0.19%), while the NSE Nifty 50 finished at 24,624.65 (up 9.75 points or 0.04%).

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