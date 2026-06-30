The Indian rupee depreciated by 14 paise to close at 94.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a strengthening greenback overseas and risk-averse investor sentiment weighed on the local unit. The dollar index shifted back above 101 mark on Tuesday after a slight pull back below the levels in the previous session. Elevated expectation for a Federal interest rate hike is seen lending consistent support to the greenback. Markets are staying cautious around 101 mark surrounding the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, which will be released on Thursday. Markets will also look forward to resumption of US-Iran peace talks in Doha that could help ease inflation concerns. The rupee briefly slipped to 95.55 against the US dollar as per CCIL data, driven by month-end corporate import demand and lingering risk-off sentiment. However, relatively stable global crude prices and anticipated central bank interventions supported the currency and restricted the slide. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.60 against the American currency and finally closed for the day at 94.65 (provisional), registering a decline of 14 paise from its previous close.

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