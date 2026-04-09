INR settles lower as oil jumps amid uncertainty surrounding war developments

The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to close at 92.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as the situation in West Asia remains fragile, keeping investors wary of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Indian shares tumbled on Thursday as confusion prevailed over the U.S.-Iran truce terms. The U.S. dollar index consolidated above the 99.00 level and oil prices were up more than 3 percent as Iran halted the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after accusing the United States of violating three clauses of the 10-Point Proposal. The BSE Sensex plummeted 931.25 points or 1.20% to settle at 76,631.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 222.25 points or 0.93% to close at 23,775.10. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.63 against the US dollar, then lost ground to touch an intraday low of 92.92 against the greenback. It also hit the day's high of 92.53 during the session.