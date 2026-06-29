INR settles lower as renewed geopolitical tensions hit investors' risk appetite

The Indian rupee pared initial gains and settled lower by 9 paise at 94.54 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as renewed geopolitical tensions hit investors' risk appetite. The rupee opened on a positive note with crude oil prices remaining supportive and foreign inflows improving, but a renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran dented investor sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.36, then gained momentum and touched an intraday high of 94.25 and a low of 94.56 against the American currency. On June 29, 2026, the Indian stock market snapped its two-day winning streak with the benchmark indices ending lower. Nifty 50 declined by 109.75 points (0.46%) to close at 23,946.25.BSE Sensex slid by 372.10 points (0.48%) to close at 76,728.37.

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