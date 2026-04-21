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INR settles lower awaiting clarity on West Asia peace negotiations

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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The Indian rupee declined 25 paise to close at 93.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a steady American currency and volatile crude oil prices amid uncertainties over the progress of West Asia peace negotiations. Positive domestic equity markets failed to boost local currency, which also had some impact of the Reserve Bank's latest move to ease curbs on speculative bets in non-deliverable forward markets. The Reserve Bank on Monday partially withdrew directives taken on April 1 to curb excessive speculation in the rupee. The banking regulator had capped the net open positions in non-deliverable forward markets at USD 100 million, mandating banks to comply by April 10.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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