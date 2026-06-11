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The Indian rupee stayed under pressure today as elevated crude oil prices weighed on the sentiments. Oil edged up after Iran and the United States traded strikes. Indian rupee opened 30 paise lower at 95.55 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close of 95.25. It is currently down 46 paise at 95.71 per US dollar. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.37% at 95.77. Local equities stayed choppy around two-month low.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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