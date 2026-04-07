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INR slips back beyond Rs 93 per dollar mark amid volatile geopolitical situation; RBI in focus

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Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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The Indian rupee depreciated around 20 paise to close beyond Rs 93 mark against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors remained on edge ahead of US President Donald Trump's deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the Reserve Bank's monetary policy review. The USD/INR pair is trading under pressure, dragged down by unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a firm dollar, and higher crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation. Nevertheless, Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end notably higher on Tuesday as the clock ticked towards a deadline that U.S. President Donald Trump has set to bomb Iranian power plants if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty extended gains for a fourth consecutive session despite Trump describing a "significant proposal" received from Iran as "not good enough" and threatening to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night. Moreover, market participants will remain watchful of evolving geopolitical headlines and the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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