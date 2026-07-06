INR slips in opening trades as dollar recovers marginally; downside seen limited

The Indian rupee fell 10 paise to 95.28 against the American currency in early trade on Monday, weighed down by slight uptick of the American currency in the overseas market. However, positive cues from local equities and easing international oil prices are likely to limit downside in the counter. Indian shares are seen opening in green, with underlying sentiment likely to remain underpinned by improving earnings visibility and expectations of a more supportive global liquidity environment going forward. The BSE Sensex gained 176.99 points (0.23%) to open at 77,940.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 36.00 points (0.15%) to open at 24,306.85.

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