INR slumps back beyond Rs 95 per dollar mark as dollar stays firm; positive local equities cap downside

The Indian rupee depreciated 67 paise to close near a three-week low of 95.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a strengthening dollar index weighed on emerging market currencies. The USD/INR pair witnessed significant pressure due to the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market, persistent capital outflows, and broader Asian currency weakness. Moreover, market sentiment turned highly cautious, following the breach of the psychological level of 95.00. Local equities also rebounded driven by positive global cues, a drop in crude oil prices, and easing geopolitical tensions. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 140.10 points (0.59%) to close at 24,005.85, while the BSE Sensex climbed 443.97 points (0.58%) to settle at 76,922.64.

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