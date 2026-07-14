Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps beyond Rs 96 per dollar mark as oil prices jump to around one-month high

INR slumps beyond Rs 96 per dollar mark as oil prices jump to around one-month high

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian rupee fell sharply beyond Rs 96 per dollar mark near record low levels in opening trades on Monday as oil prices jumped to around a one-month high on renewed tensions in Middle East. INR depreciated 48 paise to 96.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty put pressure on most Asian currencies, including the rupee. Escalating tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices sharply higher, fueling concerns over inflation and the interest rate outlook. The move followed President Donald Trumps decision to reinstate a blockade on Iranian vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and seek reimbursement from countries benefiting from US efforts to secure the vital shipping lane. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.95 then lost ground and touched 96.16 registering a fall of 48 paise from its previous close. The domestic stock market benchmarks are also trading in the red. The NIFTY 50 is trading at 24,131.45, down 0.33%, while the BSE Sensex is hovering around 77,289.79, down approximately 326 points (0.42%) from its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trim some early losses; Realty shares decline for 2nd dat

Kalyan Jewellers extends winning streak, surges over 50% in five sessions

RBI Deputy Governor says Internal Ombudsmen need to provide fair and effective resolution of customer complaints

HCL Tech slips as unchanged FY27 revenue outlook dampens sentiment

Volumes jump at Biocon Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story