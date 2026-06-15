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INR soars well under 95 per US dollar mark as local equities extend gains

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Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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The Indian rupee saw impressive gains for second session in a row as local stocks soared in tune with global cues amid a sharp slide in crude oil prices. WTI Crude tanked to $80 per barrel, testing two-month low on reports that US-Iran peace deal is set to reopen Strait of Hormuz. INR is up 61 paise at 94.59 per US dollar. It added around 70 paise in last session as global oil prices fell sharply after US President Donald Trump indicated an imminent deal with Iran. A firm trend in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency also supported the rupee during the day. Indian shares closed Friday's session on a buoyant note in a broad-based rally, with both frontline and broader market indexes posting sharp gains. NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,622.90, climbing around 2% and surged around 1.50% today as well.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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