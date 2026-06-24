The Indian rupee continues to stay pressured against the dollar in opening trades on Wednesday, tracking firm dollar overseas. Mildly positive start to local equities and easing oil prices are unable to support rupee that is hammered by gains in DXY on the back of a hawkish dollar overseas. INR opened at Rs 94.88 per dollar and hit a low of 94.93 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter settled at 94.76. The dollar index scales above 101 mark for the first time in more than a year amid growing indications of a Federal rate hike in the near future. The Federal Reserve's hawkish tone at its latest meeting is seen bolstering gains the U.S. dollar. The upcoming PCE inflation report, the Feds preferred gauge, will be closely watched this week for further clarity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News