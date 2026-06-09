INR stays pressured amid elevated oil prices and firm dollar overseas

The Indian rupee is staying largely unchanged in opening trades on Tuesday amid elevated oil prices and relatively firm dollar overseas. INR opened at Rs 95.47 per dollar and hit a low of 95.62 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee lost further momentum and settled the day lower by around 40 paise at Rs 95.61 per dollar. Dollar index spiked above 100 for the first time in two months following a strong jobs data on Friday, driving sooner than expected rate hike by Fed but has edged marginally below the level today. Meanwhile, Indian shares fell sharply on Monday, mirroring weak cues from global markets as Middle East worries persisted and robust U.S. jobs data led traders to ramp up bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike this year. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 settled lower amid weak global cues, escalating tensions in West Asia, and rising crude oil prices. The Sensex dropped 719.08 points (0.97%) to settle at 73,524.26, while the Nifty fell 243.70 points (1.04%) to end the day at 23,123.00. Also, rupee weakened despite the Indian government introducing a retrospective tax exemption for foreign institutional investors earning income from government securities.

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