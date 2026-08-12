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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays pressured by elevated oil prices amid uncertainty surrounding Hormuz re-opening

INR stays pressured by elevated oil prices amid uncertainty surrounding Hormuz re-opening

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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The rupee settled just 3 paise higher at 95.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as hopes of a quick US-Iran agreement and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz faded. Brent crude is moving towards USD 90 per barrel amid risk aversion in global markets. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.24-95.43 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.33 (provisional), higher by 3 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, Indian shares ended the session modestly lower, extending losses from the previous session as Brent crude futures remained elevated near $89 a barrel on growing concerns about prolonged disruptions to supply. The NSE Nifty 50 declined by 35.75 points (0.15%) to settle at 24,435.95, while the BSE Sensex dropped 187.90 points (0.24%) to close at 77,966.35.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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