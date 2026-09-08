INR stays pressured by elevated oil prices and ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical friction

Elevated oil prices and ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical friction is dampening investor confidence and weighing down the Indian rupee. The US attacks on Iranian tankers and Tehran's threat of a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about disruptions to energy flows. INR opened at Rs 94.49 per dollar and fell to a low of 94.69 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter ended at 94.56. Lower opening to local equities also added pressure on the local unit. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, are trading lower on September 8, 2026, weighed down by rising global crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. However, ongoing RBI dollar sales and strong foreign-currency inflows under special schemes helped keep the rupee range-bound despite heavy external pressures.

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