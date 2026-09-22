INR supported by a pullback in crude oil prices and improving market sentiment The Indian rupee appreciated 13 paise to 95.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday supported by a pullback in crude oil prices and positive domestic market sentiment. The domestic currency opened positive this morning with oil prices retreating from elevated levels on easing immediate supply concerns, as Saudi Arabia increased exports through the Strait of Hormuz and markets were hopeful of partial restoration of the damaged East-West pipeline. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.75, then touched 95.65 against the American currency, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close. Indian shares were modestly higher in cautious trade with underlying sentiment supported somewhat by falling crude oil prices in international markets amid hopes for diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war and signs of recovering Saudi oil exports. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 120 points, or 0.2 percent, at 74,980 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,459.

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